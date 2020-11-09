Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert HADFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Morehu (HARAWIRA) HADFIELD

Add a Memory
Robert Morehu (HARAWIRA) HADFIELD Notice
HADFIELD (HARAWIRA), Robert Morehu. Aged 89 years and son of the late Puhi Takimoana Harawira and Te Rau Aroha Forrester. Passed away after a long illness on 6 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette Hadfield (nee Wallace) and father of Robert Hadfield, Corinna Hadfield, Marama Allen, Steven Wallace and Daniel Wallace. Cherished grandad of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. Robert is lying in state at the family home in Whanganui. A formal service will be held at Dempsey and Forest on Monday 9 November at 11.00 a. m.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -