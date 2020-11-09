|
|
HADFIELD (HARAWIRA), Robert Morehu. Aged 89 years and son of the late Puhi Takimoana Harawira and Te Rau Aroha Forrester. Passed away after a long illness on 6 November 2020. Dearly loved husband of Bernadette Hadfield (nee Wallace) and father of Robert Hadfield, Corinna Hadfield, Marama Allen, Steven Wallace and Daniel Wallace. Cherished grandad of many grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great grandchild. Robert is lying in state at the family home in Whanganui. A formal service will be held at Dempsey and Forest on Monday 9 November at 11.00 a. m.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 9, 2020