Robert Morehu Hadfield On behalf of Robert's family, we would like to express our gratitude to everyone who supported us and shared in our grief at his passing. Your company and presence beside us; the many messages you all sent; the gifts of food, flowers, and koha; the generosity of your time and help; and the supplying of items from cutlery to gazebos, and chairs to tables; together, you all made a very difficult time so much easier for us to bare. Thank you most sincerely, Bernadette Hadfield.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 24, 2020