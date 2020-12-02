Home

Ronald Leslie (Ron) JEFFARES

Ronald Leslie (Ron) JEFFARES Notice
JEFFARES, Ronald Leslie (Ron). On Saturday 28th November 2020 in the Wanganui Hospital with his family aged 82. Loved wife of Dawn, Loved Dad of Sarah and Vaughan, Simon (late), Catherine and John, loved Grandad of Michael, Ben, Caitlin and Hannah and Great Granddad to Arlo. A special thanks to the Healthcare New Zealand staff and district nurses who supported Ron with great humour and care over recent years. In accordance with Ron's wishes, a private ceremony has been held. "Always a fighter and the life of the party. You (and all your dad jokes) will be missed."
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Dec. 2, 2020
