DAY, Ronald Wesley (Ron). Peacefully at Broadview Rest Home Whanganui on Saturday 31 October 2020, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Charlotte (Lottie) for nearly 60 years. Cherished Dad of Christine and Wilson (Auckland), Philip (Sweden), and Kevin. Loved Poppa of Conor and Tessa; Rufus and Adrian; and Jordan and Lucy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David (dec) and Maria, Bryan (dec) and Janet, Graeme and Noeline, and Janice and Jim. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to Alzheimer's Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Ron's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Ron's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Wednesday, 4 November 2020 at 2.00 p.m. to be followed by private cremation. A live webcast of Ron's Service will be available to view on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' link.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 2, 2020
