Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ross MILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ross Craighead . MILLS

Add a Memory
Ross Craighead . MILLS Notice
MILLS, Ross Craighead (Joblin-Mills). 7 January,1954 - 14 October, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, so dearly loved by his family and friends. Son of the late Craig and late Barbara, brother of Stuart and Victoria. Husband of Kate and the late Lynette, father of Joshua, Reuben, Nicholas, Aidan, Sigrid, Alice and their partners. Opa to his 8 darling grandchildren and respected member of the wider Mills, Joblin and Power families. Ross is with us at home until his funeral. His funeral will take place on Saturday 17th October, 11 am at 19 St Oswald's Drive, Brunswick, Whanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ross's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -