|
|
MILLS, Ross Craighead (Joblin-Mills). 7 January,1954 - 14 October, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, so dearly loved by his family and friends. Son of the late Craig and late Barbara, brother of Stuart and Victoria. Husband of Kate and the late Lynette, father of Joshua, Reuben, Nicholas, Aidan, Sigrid, Alice and their partners. Opa to his 8 darling grandchildren and respected member of the wider Mills, Joblin and Power families. Ross is with us at home until his funeral. His funeral will take place on Saturday 17th October, 11 am at 19 St Oswald's Drive, Brunswick, Whanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 15, 2020