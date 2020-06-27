|
HAUSMAN, Russell Shane. Peacefully on 26th June 2020 at Wanganui Hospital with his loving family by his side, aged 58 years young. Loved Husband of Greta. Loved and respected Brother of Darryl, Gaelene, and John. Much loved father and mentor of Michael, Steven, Matthew, Andrew, and Chris. Cherished uncle of Adam, Jarrod, Lance, and Connor. Respected friend and colleague of numerous members of the local Automotive and Motor Sports Community. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wanganui Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Russell's service. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Russell's life in the Eulogy Lounge at the Wanganui Function Centre, Purnell Street, Wanganui on Tuesday 30th June 2020 at 1pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 27, 2020