Ruth Mary (Bloor) ROBB

Ruth Mary (Bloor) ROBB Notice
ROBB, Ruth Mary, (nee Bloor). Passed peacefully in Whanganui on Tuesday, 28th July 2020, aged 78 years. Loved wife of the late Bruce Robb. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dougal and Sandee. Loving Nana and Step Nana of Matt, Dylan and Jorjah, Cory and Nicole, and Kayce. Loved Great Nana and step Great Nana of Owen, Madisyn, Reneti, and Mckenna. A loved Mum to her "hairy baby" Sam. A service to celebrate Ruth's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street Whanganui, on Saturday 8th August 2020, at 1pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2020
