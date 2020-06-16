|
PARKES, Sally (Sarah Grace). Passed away peacefully on 14 June 2020 at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home. Loved wife of Carley (Deceased) mother and mother in-law of Stuart and Christine and family, Sarah and Jim, Duncan and Donna and family. Grandmother of Sarah Ashley, Isobel and Lucy. Also a beloved aunt of Many. Many thanks to Ranfurly Manor Rest Home staff for their love and support over the past years. All messages to the Parkes family, C/O 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding 4702. A service for Sally will be held at St John the Evangelist Church 16 Camden Street Feilding, 4702, on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 2:00PM. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 16, 2020