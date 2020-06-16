Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sally PARKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally (Sarah Grace) PARKES

Add a Memory
Sally (Sarah Grace) PARKES Obituary
PARKES, Sally (Sarah Grace). Passed away peacefully on 14 June 2020 at Ranfurly Manor Rest Home. Loved wife of Carley (Deceased) mother and mother in-law of Stuart and Christine and family, Sarah and Jim, Duncan and Donna and family. Grandmother of Sarah Ashley, Isobel and Lucy. Also a beloved aunt of Many. Many thanks to Ranfurly Manor Rest Home staff for their love and support over the past years. All messages to the Parkes family, C/O 282 Kimbolton Road Feilding 4702. A service for Sally will be held at St John the Evangelist Church 16 Camden Street Feilding, 4702, on Thursday, 18 June 2020 at 2:00PM. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -