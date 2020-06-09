|
ASHBY, Sarah Teira Priscilla, (nee Tāpa). Passed away peacefully at Te Kuiti Hospital on Monday, 8th June 2020. Aged 83 Years. Dearly loved wife of the Late Charlie. Loved Mum to Gloria, Chris, Leon, Antonio (Shane), Bronwyn, Tania and Kelly. Cherished Nanny to her many moko and mokomoko. Â"Rest in PeaceÂ" Sarah will lie in state at Ranana Marae on Tuesday 9th June 2020, returning to her home at 5 Kiwi Street, Te Kuiti on Wednesday, 10th June 2020, until the Tangihana on Friday. A Tangihana for Sarah will be held at the Les Munro Centre, 8 King Street East, Te Kuiti, on Friday, the 12th of June 2020 at 11:00a.m. followed by the burial at The Te Kuiti Public Cemetery. All communications to The Ashby Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu, 3800.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 9, 2020