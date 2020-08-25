|
MURDOCH, Sharon Norlene. On August 23, 2020 after a short illness, aged 65 years. Dearly loved Mum and mother in law of Byron and Kate. A loving Nana Sharon to Matthew, and Leo. A loved sister and sister in law of John (deceased), Geoff and Declan, and Tony and sister in law of Maree. Loved aunt of Vicki, and Geordie and great aunt of her great nieces and nephews. Sharon will be dearly missed by her family and cherished friends. Due to the current restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Sharon's Service. The Service will be Webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz 'Watch Funeral Online' Link Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Sharon's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 3.00pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020