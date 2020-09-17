|
|
MACLEAN, Sheena Alice. Sheena passed away peacefully on 14 September 2020 in Gisborne. Beloved wife of the late Norman, and mum of Karen and Paul, Keith and Sharon, Kirsty and Johnny, John and Vicky. Adored grandma of Robbie, Sarah (dec'd), Kate, Cian, Taig, Isla, Will, Tom and Ella. Thanks to the staff at Gisborne Hospital and Kiri Te Kanawa Retirement Village for their incredible kindness and care. The funeral service will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Waverley on 18 September at 11am, followed by interment at Waverley Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2020