Sheryl Alexandra REED Notice
REED, Sheryl Alexandra. 14 June 1951 - 5 October 2020. Dearly Loved mother and mother-in-law of Callum and Fiona Reed in Scotland and Matthew and Rebecca Reed in New Zealand. Loved grandmother to Torin and Fern in Scotland and Fiona in New Zealand. Daughter of Pamela and Les Hone (Both Deceased) of Kohi/ Waverley, loved Sister to Alan, Peter, Clifton (Deceased) and Murray Hone. An Aunty who loved all her wonderful Nephews and Niece. Sheryl passed away in Wellington Hospital on October 5th. A service for Sheryl will be held at Saint Luke's Anglican Church, 24 Te Mata Road in Havelock North on Thursday October 15th at 11:00am. In lieu of Flowers, Donations to the Readers and Writers Festival would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the service. All Messages to the Reed and Hone Family C/- P.O. Box 8424 Havelock North.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020
