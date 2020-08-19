|
NICHOLLS, Shirley Ellen 17/10/1933. Of Feilding (Formerly of Marton). It is with great sadness that the family wish to advise the death of Shirley Ellen Nicholls (nee Bartlett) who passed away peacefully at her home on the 13th August 2020. Loved and devoted wife of the late Jim Nicholls. A very much loved Mum to Mike and Linda, Graeme and Annet, Rose and Mike, David and Sue, and Kate. Also loved by Chris Nicholls and Michelle. Nana Darling to Brodie and Grayson, Scott, Lauren, Anna, Laurence, Eva, Olivia, Emily Rose and Matthew, Natalia and Adrik, Tom, Ethan and Angus. Great Nana Darling to Ally, Catelyn, Ava, Malachi, Mila, and Archie. According to Mum's wishes a family service has been held. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740. Messages can be sent to the Nicholls Family 1B Wellington Street, Feilding 4702. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020