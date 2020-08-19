Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Cotton & Sons
29 Beattie Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-323 7062
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley NICHOLLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ellen NICHOLLS

Add a Memory
Shirley Ellen NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS, Shirley Ellen 17/10/1933. Of Feilding (Formerly of Marton). It is with great sadness that the family wish to advise the death of Shirley Ellen Nicholls (nee Bartlett) who passed away peacefully at her home on the 13th August 2020. Loved and devoted wife of the late Jim Nicholls. A very much loved Mum to Mike and Linda, Graeme and Annet, Rose and Mike, David and Sue, and Kate. Also loved by Chris Nicholls and Michelle. Nana Darling to Brodie and Grayson, Scott, Lauren, Anna, Laurence, Eva, Olivia, Emily Rose and Matthew, Natalia and Adrik, Tom, Ethan and Angus. Great Nana Darling to Ally, Catelyn, Ava, Malachi, Mila, and Archie. According to Mum's wishes a family service has been held. Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated to Feilding Order of St John, PO Box 355, Feilding 4740. Messages can be sent to the Nicholls Family 1B Wellington Street, Feilding 4702. William Cotton & Sons Feilding, 06 323-7062 www.feildingfunerals.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -