GOODMAN, Shirley. Passed away peacefully at Resthaven Cambridge on Monday 28 September 2020. Much loved and loving wife of John for 61 years. Loved mother of Barbara, Philip, Kay and the late Adrian. Loved Nana of Stephanie, Rose-Anne, Philippa, Sonya, Sam, Natalie (Tilly). Loved sister of Richard, the late June and the late John. A celebration of Shirleys life will be held at Resthaven Chapel, 6 Vogel Street, Cambridge tomorrow, Thursday October 1st at 12 midday. Communications to Shirley's family C/- [email protected] In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Diabetes Waikato in Shirleys memory. A donation box will be available at the funeral.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 30, 2020