Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Shirley Margot Maureen BARNES

Shirley Margot Maureen BARNES Obituary
BARNES, Shirley Margot Maureen. Eldest daughter of Stanley George and Sylvia Estelle Williams. Loved wife of the late Albert George Barnes. Cherished Mum to Adrian and Julie, Christine and Barney. Much loved Nana to Westley, Jesse, Aimee and Jemma. Adored Gran to Malachai. A loved Sister and Aunty of the William's clan. A huge thank you to the lovely Staff at Whanganui Hospital, ATR Ward where Shirley passed peacefully on 27 March in her 88th year. Due to the current situation a Private Burial has taken place. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Shirley's life will be held at a later date. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2020
