MACKENZIE, Shirley Rose. On August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at Masonic Court Rest Home, aged 93 years. Loved wife of the late Ian. Dearly loved Mum of Gary and Delwyn, and Gael and Geoff. Much loved Nana of Tracey, Kylie, Jenna; Kayla, Melissa, and Bradley, and a loved great nana of 11. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Shirley's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2020
