Sidney Lewis . (Buzz) SPILMAN

Sidney Lewis . (Buzz) SPILMAN Notice
SPILMAN, Sidney Lewis (Buzz). NZ413138 Flight Lieutenant 75 Squadron WWII. Aerial topdressing pilot Wanganui. Died on Friday September 18 at The Wood Retirement Village, Nelson, aged 98. Dearly loved husband of the late Dinah, loved father and father-in- law of Margot and John Rowling of Nelson and Sherrilyn (Shern) Spilman and John Pattison of Nelson, treasured granddad of Josette Prince of Auckland and Flynn Perry of Nelson. In accordance with his wishes he will be farewelled privately. Special thanks to staff at The Wood for their care during his final days. Messages can be sent to Buzzs family c- 164 Tahunanui Drive Nelson 7011 or made online at www. shoneandshirley.com Shone & Shirley Funeral Directors Nelson
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2020
