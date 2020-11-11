Home

Stanley George (BEN) MAYO

Stanley George (BEN) MAYO Notice
MAYO, Stanley George (BEN). Peacefully on Monday 9th November 2020, at Aroha Rest Home, Palmerston North. Aged 86. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwenda. Loved father and father-in- law of Michael, Eric and Antoinette. Loved grandad and great grandad of Jamie, Stevi, Kyle and his 5 great grandchildren. A service for Ben will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Friday 13th November 2020 at 1pm, followed by private cremation. To view the livestream please email [email protected] co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 11, 2020
