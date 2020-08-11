Home

Susan Ann (Sue) CRAWFORD

Susan Ann (Sue) CRAWFORD Notice
CRAWFORD, Susan Ann (Sue). Peacefully on Monday 10th August 2020 at Hospice Whanganui, with her loving husband by her side. Dearly loved wife of Lanza. Much loved Mum of Lisa, and Kerry. Dearly loved Nanny to her 5 grandchildren and special aunty to Aisha. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Sue's Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Sue's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Thursday 13th August 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2020
