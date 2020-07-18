Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susanna GRUYS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susanna Antonia (Suus) GRUYS

Add a Memory
Susanna Antonia (Suus) GRUYS Notice
GRUYS, Susanna Antonia (Suus). Formerly of Marton, passed peacefully in Taranaki after a short illness, on 17/7/2020 a few days after her 88th birthday to be with Pa-Arend. Adored mother of Carolyn, Margaret, Christine, Martin and Susanna and partners. Treasured Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear Sue to her many friends and tantes in Marton. Messages to the Gruys family, Puketitiro, 21 Donnelly St, Oakura, 4314, Taranaki. Requiem Mass at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 17 Russell St , Marton on Tuesday 21 July at 11am followed by refreshments in the church foyer.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -