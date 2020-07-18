|
|
GRUYS, Susanna Antonia (Suus). Formerly of Marton, passed peacefully in Taranaki after a short illness, on 17/7/2020 a few days after her 88th birthday to be with Pa-Arend. Adored mother of Carolyn, Margaret, Christine, Martin and Susanna and partners. Treasured Oma to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear Sue to her many friends and tantes in Marton. Messages to the Gruys family, Puketitiro, 21 Donnelly St, Oakura, 4314, Taranaki. Requiem Mass at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 17 Russell St , Marton on Tuesday 21 July at 11am followed by refreshments in the church foyer.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020