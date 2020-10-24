Home

GULLERY, Suzanne Lorraine. On 22nd October 2020 at Hospice Whanganui, aged 72 years. Loved wife of Chris. Devoted and cherished Mum of Sarah (deceased), Heath, Rebecca (deceased), Alton, Vyrne, Alexandra, and Michael. Mother- in-law to Wayne, Shirley, Kate, and Hayley. A special sister, Aunty, and much loved Grandma to all her Grandchildren. A special thank you to Hospice Whanganui, in lieu of flowers donations to this incredible support would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Suzanne's Service. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Suzanne's life at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday 6th November 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by Interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 24, 2020
