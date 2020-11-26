Home

BULLOCK, Suzanne Ronneelyn (Sue). Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving whanau, on Wednesday 25th November 2020, aged 66 years. Much loved partner of Chirpy. Loved Mum of Tim, Ronald, Jasmin, and Sam. Best Nana ever to all her grandchildren and great grandchild. Loved sister to her brothers and sisters. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Sue's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday 27th November 2020 at 1.00pm to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020
