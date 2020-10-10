|
ANSLEY, Sylvia Margaret. After a short illness, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her, in Wanganui on 8th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan. Much loved Mum of Trish and Don, Pete and Rose, Ken and Rosie, Christine, and Megan. A much loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty Sid to her many nieces and nephews. Sylvia's service will be live streamed at www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz for those who cannot attend in person. A service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, Wanganui, Monday, 12th of October 2020, at 2pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 10, 2020