Ripiripia haehaea! Te ūpoko o te ngarara kaitangata! POTAKA, Tauaiti Pehitāne (Paddy). (Ngāti Hauiti, Whanganui - Te Atihau-nui- ā-Paparangi, Ngāti Hinemanu, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Toarangatira). Hoki atu rā e pā ki tō mākau a Johanna, ki ō tūpuna rangatira, ki te ara tapuwae a Māui ki te pō. Born in Hunterville on 29 November 1947 to Taami and Hilda Potaka. Much loved son, husband, father, uncle, and friend. Brother to Taami (Kāhui), Horima (Marg), Rena (Nai), Henare (Cheryl), Maria (Ray), Eva, Shona (Rob) and Kim. Paddy (aka Mr P and the Champ) passed away in Palmerston North on 15 June 2020. Pehitāne James (and Myda, Mangu Gregory and Taylor Pehitāne), Raina Moengaroa, and Tama William (and Ariana, Tiaria Te Ikaroa, Te Awarua Tamatereka and Aorangi Te ?ionuku) welcome your attendance at Rata Marae (Te Hou Hou Road) to celebrate his life as a teacher, marae revitaliser, reunion organiser, Rangitīkei-Ruapehu- Whanganui-Akitio rugby and softball enthusiast, karaoke entertainer, Calcutta organiser, card player, racing follower, and Rata farmer as he joins our beautiful mother Johanna (nee James) Potaka on the other side of Puanga and Matariki. Last cards will be dealt via karakia at 11am at Rata Marae on Thursday 18 June 2020. Zoom/Zui details will follow on Facebook. Special mihi to the , Wellington/ Whanganui/ Palmerston North hospitals, Arohanui Hospice, Beauchamps, and wider whānau for your kind tautoko and manaakitanga. Ue hā, ue hā!
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 17, 2020