Te Reo HEMI

Te Reo HEMI Notice
HEMI, Te Reo Enoka (POP). On August 5, 2020, passed away at home with his loved ones by his side. Loved partner of the late Cecilia Boyd. Cherished by his REO's Gals Erina, Jess, Fatty, Puggie and Pen. All his moko and mokomoko. Our pop is lying in state at Ratana Pa. Nehu will be Saturday August 8 2020 at 11.00am then to the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery, McNeill Street, Whanganui, where Te Reo will be laid to rest with his darling Cecilia. The whanau would love you to join them for hakari at Ratana Pa.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020
