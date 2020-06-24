|
VALLELY, Ted. Dad passed away on Anzac Day and during the lockdown we had a restricted Funeral, a heartfelt farewell for those who were able to participate. Many missed the opportunity to say goodbye but have passed on kind thoughts. Thank you for this. I don't Facebook but have opened a Gregor Vallely page and posted a short video of Dad sharing a Shakespeare quote. It begins… 'Cowards die many times before their death, the valant never taste of death but once..' Dad's gone, but we invite those who knew him to look up the video, say your personal farewell, and remember Dad as the warm and positive fellow he most certainly was.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 24, 2020