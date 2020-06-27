|
McGrail Tere Bruce (Toot) We the family of Tere would like to thank all who came to pay their respects during the sudden, unexpected passing of our truly loved Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, Nephew and Cousin. The love and support we received will truly be remembered. The Emergency Services - amazing. Dempsey & Forrest - Incredible. Pastor Gavin Brookes - So Comforting. Those that helped with Koha and in the kitchen. Thank you so much. Castlecliff School, children, staff and parents, your tribute was truly heartwarming and showed to us the tremendous respect and love you had for Matua Tere. And last, but not least, Judith Browne. Words cannot describe our heartfelt gratitude. Thank you, you were our rock.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 27, 2020