Terence August (Gus) PEETI-TYSON

Terence August (Gus) PEETI-TYSON Notice
PEETI-TYSON, Terence August (Gus). 5.7.1950 - 25.8.2020 Passed away unexpectedly. Loved son of the late(s) Tape Tahana-Tyson, Haami and Takatu Terei Peeti. Cherished brother of all his Tahana-Tyson and Peeti-Tumango siblings. Treasured by his friends, nieces, nephews me nga mokopuna. Our Uncle always held his children close to his heart. 'We love you always..' Our Uncle will lie at Parikino Marae until his Nehu on Friday 28th August 2020 at 11.00am. From there he will finally rest with his whanau at Pukekowhai Urupa at the Tyson Homestead.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2020
