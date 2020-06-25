|
COWLEY, Terence Bruce (Bruce). Of Marton, passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, on Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Betty. Loved Father of Wayne and Julie, Dayle and Glenys. Loved Grandfather of Samuel (dec), Mitchell and Jason. Loved step-father of Yvonne and Craig, David and Cheryl, Michael and Barbara. Messages to the Cowley family C/- 18 Morris Street Marton. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street Marton on Saturday 27 June 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 25, 2020