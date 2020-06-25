Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terence COWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terence Bruce (Bruce) COWLEY

Add a Memory
Terence Bruce (Bruce) COWLEY Notice
COWLEY, Terence Bruce (Bruce). Of Marton, passed away peacefully at Whanganui Hospital, on Tuesday 31st March 2020, aged 93 years. Dearly loved Husband of Betty. Loved Father of Wayne and Julie, Dayle and Glenys. Loved Grandfather of Samuel (dec), Mitchell and Jason. Loved step-father of Yvonne and Craig, David and Cheryl, Michael and Barbara. Messages to the Cowley family C/- 18 Morris Street Marton. A Memorial Service to celebrate Bruce's life will be held in the Cobham Chapel, 18 Morris Street Marton on Saturday 27 June 2020 at 11.00am.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -