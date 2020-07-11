|
|
CROWLEY, Teresa Elizabeth. Peacefully at Hospice Whanganui on Thursday 9th July 2020 aged 53 years. Dearly loved daughter of Pat and the late Maurice (passed away on this day 21 years ago). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Eileen and Seamus (Ireland), Kathleen, John, Maureen and Scott, the late Angela, and Bernadette and Martin (Ireland). Special Aunty of Joe and Katie; Kieran, Nathan and Ryan; and Jack and Jessica. Partner and friend of John, and treasured friend of Alli. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be appreciated and may be left at Teresa's Service or posted to P.O.Box 4284 Whanganui. All messages, Crowley family C/- P.O Box 341, Whanganui. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton St, on Tuesday 14th July 2020 at 11.30am to be followed by interment at the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery. The family extend an invitation to join them for Rosary for Teresa in the Church on Monday evening at 5.30pm.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from July 11 to July 13, 2020