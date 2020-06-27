|
DAVIS WAHO, Toni James. Hikohiko te uira Papā te whatitiri Riporipo ngā wai Auē te mamae e! Kauria ngā wai o Te Tokiāhuru Mā atu rā ki Te Turi o Murimotu Ki te keo, ki Paretetaitonga Ki ngā rārangi mātua o te pō Tragically taken by the waters of his ancestral river, in Karioi on Wednesday 24th June 2020 aged 59 years. Son of Margaret Matiu and Edward Davis (Waho). Brother of Keri, Rick, and Mark in Australia. Father of Hinurewa Poutu, and Peehi Waho, and koko of Kala'iakawainui, Kaahuarau, and Kūkuluokahonua in O'ahu, Hawai'i. Toni is lying in-state at Tirorangi Marae, Whangaehu Valley Rd, Karioi. A Funeral service for Toni will be held at Tirorangi Marae on Sunday 28 June 2020 at 11am followed by burial in Ngā Mōkai Papakāinga Urupa. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 27, 2020