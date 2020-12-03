Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Hunterville Rugby Football Club
Paraekaretu Street
Hunterville
Trevor HANSEN

Trevor HANSEN Notice
HANSEN, Trevor. Peacefully at Palmerston North Hospital on Monday November 30th 2020, aged 73 years. Loved husband and friend of Margaret. Father and father in law of Mel and Nathan Klue, Adrian and Maryann. A much loved Grandad to Rikki, Zoe, Hunter and Ryder. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Trev's life at the Hunterville Rugby Football Club, Paraekaretu Street Hunterville on Friday December 4th 2020 at 2pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2020
