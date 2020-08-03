Home

Trevor Llewellyn (Dood) WILLIAMS

Trevor Llewellyn (Dood) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Trevor Llewellyn (Dood). Reg. No: 816692, 27th Battalion, J-Force On 17th July 2020, at home with family, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorothy. Loved father and father in law of Lynn and John Secord (Palmerston North), Paul and Vicky Williams (Waihi), and John Hina (Boy-Boy) (Wellington). Loved Poppa Dood, of his grand, great, and, great-great grandchildren. A life well lived, and Dood always had more than one good yarn to share. Special thanks to the medical staff at Whanganui Hospital, and Hospice. At Dood's request, a private family gathering has been held. Messages to: the Williams Family c/- Cleveland Funeral Home P O Box 7102, Wanganui.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2020
