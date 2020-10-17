|
FILER, Valerie Dorene (Val). On October 9, 2020 at Summerset Rest Home. Loved wife of Bob for 72 years. Mother and mother in law of Gloria McLouglin, Dianne Holly-Filer, Cath and the late Barry Filer, Craig Filer, Joan and Don O'Connor, Jennie and Rex Calver, Greg and Jo Filer, and Pam Filer. Much loved Nana of her 22 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild. In accordance with Valerie's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2020