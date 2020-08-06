Home

Valerie Jean (Val) GILBERT

Valerie Jean (Val) GILBERT Notice
GILBERT, Valerie Jean (Val). On August 5, 2020 suddenly in Wanganui Hospital. Dearly loved wife of Andy. Much loved Mum of Shaun and Heidi, Lance and Darci, and Hayden and Rachel. In lieu of flowers donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and can be left at Val's Service. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Val's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, on Saturday August 8, 2020 at 1.30pm to be followed by interment in the Aramoho Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 6, 2020
