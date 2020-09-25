Home

Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
11:00 a.m.
View Map
More Obituaries for Valerie DITTMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Mavis (Poppe) DITTMER

Valerie Mavis (Poppe) DITTMER Notice
DITTMER, Valerie Mavis (nee Poppe). Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 22nd September 2020. Aged 74. Dearly loved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother and mother in law of Laurie and Kerryn, Rosanne and Brent Churchouse, Sandy, and Greg Watson. Loved Nandie of Jessica, Joshua, Jamie, Keiren, Michael, Ella and Matthew, Katherine and Georgia in Australia. Forever in our hearts. Messages to Dittmer family c/- PO Box 5191 Palmerston North, 4441. A service to celebrate Valerie's life will be held in the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North on Monday 28th September 2020 at 11 am followed by interment at Kelvin Grove cemetery, James line, Palmerston North. To view the livestream please email [email protected] jcotton.co.nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 25, 2020
