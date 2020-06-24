|
|
WHITE, Walter Francis (Frank). Passed peacefully on 16th June 2020. Loved husband of the late Shirley, and dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loved Dad of Maureen and Dennis, (the late) John, Donald, Bruce, Robert, Brenda and Henk, and Patricia. Loved Step Dad of Kaye, Lyn and Trevor. Loved Grandad of his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Wednesday, 24 June 2020, at 2pm and livestreamed on ww. clevelandfunerals.co. nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from June 20 to June 23, 2020