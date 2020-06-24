Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cleveland Funeral Home
179 Ingestre St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-345 5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Francis (Frank) WHITE

Add a Memory
Walter Francis (Frank) WHITE Notice
WHITE, Walter Francis (Frank). Passed peacefully on 16th June 2020. Loved husband of the late Shirley, and dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loved Dad of Maureen and Dennis, (the late) John, Donald, Bruce, Robert, Brenda and Henk, and Patricia. Loved Step Dad of Kaye, Lyn and Trevor. Loved Grandad of his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Frank's life will be held in the Cleveland Chapel, 179 Ingestre Street, on Wednesday, 24 June 2020, at 2pm and livestreamed on ww. clevelandfunerals.co. nz.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle from June 20 to June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
1 Entry
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -