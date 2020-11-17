|
GOODMAN, Warren Clarence. Passed away 14th November 2020 at home. Devoted loving husband of Stephanie, loved father of Clinton and Kristin (Germany), Daniel and Karen, Dwayne, Nadine and Laith. Brother of Barbara, Terry (Dec), Maureen, John (Dec), Trevor and Geoffrey. Very special Grandad to all his grandchildren. Best friend to Denise and Rod. A service for Warren will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 20th November 2020 at 11 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020