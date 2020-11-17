Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Clarence GOODMAN

Add a Memory
Warren Clarence GOODMAN Notice
GOODMAN, Warren Clarence. Passed away 14th November 2020 at home. Devoted loving husband of Stephanie, loved father of Clinton and Kristin (Germany), Daniel and Karen, Dwayne, Nadine and Laith. Brother of Barbara, Terry (Dec), Maureen, John (Dec), Trevor and Geoffrey. Very special Grandad to all his grandchildren. Best friend to Denise and Rod. A service for Warren will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Friday 20th November 2020 at 11 am followed by private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -