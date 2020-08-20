|
PLIMMER, Warren James. Peacefully on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 in Wellington, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sally and Chris, Hamish and Catherine, and Simon. Special Grandad of Henry, Olivia and William; Sophie, Charlie, Johnny and Hugo; and Ben, Sam and Annabel. A private service is to be held in Wellington. A memorial service will be held in Taihape at a later date. Thank you to all the fabulous staff at Te Hopai for the wonderful care and company they gave to Warren and our families. All messages to the "Plimmer family" c/- P.O. Box 1977, Wellington 6140. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ (04) 3850745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 20, 2020