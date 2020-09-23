|
PLIMMER, Warren James. Peacefully on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 in Wellington, aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Anne; much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sally and Chris, Hamish and Catherine, and Simon. Special Grandad of Henry, Olivia and William, Sophie, Charlie, Johnny and Hugo, and Ben, Sam and Annabel. A private service has been held in Wellington. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service to celebrate Warren's life in St Margaret's Anglican Church, Huia Street Taihape on Friday 25 September 2020 at 2pm. Bennetts Taihape Funeral Services 06 3880452
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 23, 2020