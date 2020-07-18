Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Waveney WEALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waveney Patricia (Johns) WEALE

Add a Memory
Waveney Patricia (Johns) WEALE Notice
WEALE, Waveney Patricia (nee Johns). Passed away at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Whanganui on 16th July 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved Mum of Bronwyn, and Kelvin and Lisa. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Waveney's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday 20th July 2020 10.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waveney's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -