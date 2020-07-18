|
WEALE, Waveney Patricia (nee Johns). Passed away at St Johns Hill Healthcare, Whanganui on 16th July 2020, aged 76 years. Much loved Mum of Bronwyn, and Kelvin and Lisa. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the Service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Waveney's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday 20th July 2020 10.00am to be followed by a Private Cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 18, 2020