|
|
TOPLESS, Wendy Joy. Peacefully and unexpectedly at Whanganui Hospital on 18 June 2020, aged 64 years. Loved and cherished wife of Revell for 45 years. Much loved Mum to David and Donna, and 'Second Mum' to Jarod. Much loved Gran to Luke and Tyler. Cherished daughter of the late Colin and Althea Lennon. Will be greatly missed by all her family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wendy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street Whanganui, on Monday 22 June 2020 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2020