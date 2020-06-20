Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy TOPLESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Joy TOPLESS

Add a Memory
Wendy Joy TOPLESS Notice
TOPLESS, Wendy Joy. Peacefully and unexpectedly at Whanganui Hospital on 18 June 2020, aged 64 years. Loved and cherished wife of Revell for 45 years. Much loved Mum to David and Donna, and 'Second Mum' to Jarod. Much loved Gran to Luke and Tyler. Cherished daughter of the late Colin and Althea Lennon. Will be greatly missed by all her family. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Wendy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street Whanganui, on Monday 22 June 2020 at 11.00 a.m. to be followed by cremation at the Aramoho Crematorium.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on June 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -