Wendy Patricia (Walton) GORDON

Wendy Patricia (Walton) GORDON Notice
GORDON, Wendy Patricia (n?e Walton). Passed away suddenly on 21st August 2020, aged 70 years. Sadly missed mother (and mother- in-law) of Pam and Pete of Whanganui, and Richard and Heather of Wellington. Cherished grandmother of Kayla, Ashley, Shannen, Stacy, Nikita, Ben and Matthew. Loved by many and will be sadly missed by all friends and family. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service to celebrate Wendy's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Saturday 29 August 2020 at 11am. Wendy's Service will be Webcast live on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch a Funeral online link for those unable to attend in person. Arohanui
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 25, 2020
