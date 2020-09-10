|
JARMAN, William Desmond (Bill). (433295 Flight Sergeant RNZAF WW2 and J Force) Aged 95 years. On 2 September 2020, at Wanganui Hospital. Loving husband of the late Maureen. Dearly loved brother of Laurie and Margaret Jarman, and his sisters Margaret (deceased), Lorraine (deceased), and Judith. Loved and respected step- father and Poppa of Kathleen Furlong, Lee Matson and Carl Matson and their families Special thanks to Dr Dion Hazelhurst; and the Staff at Jane Winstone Village for their kindness, care and friendship over the last 14 years. "At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember him." In accordance with Bill's wishes a Private Farewell has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2020