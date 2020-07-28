|
JONES, William George (Bill). Passed over on 22 July 2020. Best friend and darling husband of Christine Eireen Jones. Much loved Dad and father in law of Leanne and Nick, Vincent, and Lance and Robyn. Much cherished Poppa of Sonia, Lauren, Cameron, Daniel, Courteney, and Bradly, and loved Great Poppa to Harper, and Heidi. Beloved brother of Shirley and Glen. In lieu of flowers donations to the Royal New Zealand Foundation For The Blind would be appreciated and may be sent C/- Cleveland Funeral Home, PO Box 7102, Wanganui. In accordance with Bill's wishes a private service has been held.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 28, 2020