OLDING, William Henry (Bill) (Noddy) (Winky). On September 14, 2020 peacefully at Jane Winstone Rest Home, in his 91st year. Loved husband of the late Nola and the late Annette. Much loved father of Peter and Jayne. Much loved step dad of John and Lou, David and Lisa, and Monique and James, Gael and the late Murray, Barry (deceased) and Margaret. Loved grandad of Nicholas, Vanessa and Garry, and David. A loved Poppy Winky of Trisha, Frankie, John, Jason, Dylan; Ariscia and Paora; Harley, Kadin and Crystal, and Sharnie- Jade. Loved brother of Pat and uncle of Elizabeth, and Angela. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Jane Winstone and the Dementia Unit for their care of Bill. Friends are invited to attend a celebration of Bill's life to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui on Friday September 18, 2020 at 10.00am to be followed by a private cremation. Due to the current COVID 19 regulations only 100 people are able to attend.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 17, 2020