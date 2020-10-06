Home

William (Bill) McDADE

William (Bill) McDADE Notice
McDADE, William (Bill). Passed away suddenly, but peacefully at Arohanui Hospice on Sunday, October 4, 2020, aged 77. Much loved husband of Helen, beloved Dad of Glen, Lee and Grant Jackson, and Blair and Sarah (Brisbane). Dearly loved Grandad of Darryl and Margaret, and Rebecca, and cherished great- Grandad of Lukas. A service for Bill will be held at The Lychway, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, October 8, 11am. Messages can be sent to the McDade family, PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2020
