CAVANAGH, William Michael, (Bill). Peacefully in Whanganui Hospital on Sunday, 5th July 2020 aged 83 years. Rest In Peace. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Much loved dad of Michael and Candice, Noel and Marianne, and John. A loving Grandad of Alex, Lila, and Ella. Friends are invited to join with Bill's family in celebrating mass in St Mary's Catholic Church, Guyton Street, Wanganui on Monday 13th July 2020 at 1.00.pm, and live streamed on www. clevelandfunerals.co. nz
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on July 8, 2020
