HUWYLER, Wirihana Taama. E te rau hokioi o Te Raraa o te Rangi, e moe. On the 14th of August 2020, after a long battle, Wirihana (Wilson) Taama Huwyler passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving whānau. Loved husband of Frances Merekanara Huwyler (nee Simon). Beloved brother and brother in-law of Kawana Waitere , Riwaru (Johnnie) and Betty Tihema, Tariana and the late (Hori) George Turia, the late Takimoana Huwyler, the late Horopapera (Dan) and Rangiānehu Hunia, Joe and the late Hilary Huwyler, Ruakohatu and Pine Tamou, Maureen and Malcolm Todd. Cherished father and father-in-law of Piripi and Mellissa, Steven, Taama and Krystle, Aimee and Nathan, Pehira and Jevada and Dave and Mere. Much adored Koko of Kaylin, Rayden, Te Mahana, Caitlyn, Mihi Te Pai Ao, Kaeina, Macee, Casey-Louise, Kairākau and Arataki and treasured uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Dads service will be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday (TODAY) 17th August 2020 at 11am. Due to the current COVID19 pandemic and its restrictions, we ask that only immediate whānau attend the service for Dad. We will be live- streaming the service publicly on www. dempseyandforrest. co.nz watch Funeral online link. Nga manaakitanga, The Huwyler whanau
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Aug. 17, 2020