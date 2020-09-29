Home

Yvonne Erica (Brooks) (Stentiford) BALSLEY

Yvonne Erica (Brooks) (Stentiford) BALSLEY Notice
BALSLEY, Yvonne Erica (Erica) formerly Brooks nee Stentiford. Peacefully at St John's Hill Healthcare, Wanganui on September 25, 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Alby, daughter of the late Eric and Joyce Stentiford. Mother and mother-in-law of Jol and Di Wiren (Nelson), Moira Clenaghan and David (England). Nana Erica of Nathan and Nicki, Lee and Bex. Great Grandma of Jayden, Lachlan, Jessie and Ruby and sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Friends are invited to celebrate Erica's life at the Equippers Church, Rutherford Junior High, Toi Street, Wanganui on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 11.00am to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Whanganui Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2020
